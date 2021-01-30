These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Ofenbach – Heads, Shoulders, Knees & Toes

9 Riton x Nightcrawlers – Friday

8 Nathan Evans – Wellerman (220 Kid & Billen Ted Remix)

7 Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness

6 HVME – Goosebumps

5 ATB x Topic – Your Love (9PM)

4 The Kid Laroi – Without You

3 The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

2 Super-Hi ft. Neeka – Following The Sun

1 Olivia Rodrigo – Driver’s Licence

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2010!