These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….
10 Ofenbach – Heads, Shoulders, Knees & Toes
9 Riton x Nightcrawlers – Friday
8 Nathan Evans – Wellerman (220 Kid & Billen Ted Remix)
7 Harry Styles – Treat People With Kindness
6 HVME – Goosebumps
5 ATB x Topic – Your Love (9PM)
4 The Kid Laroi – Without You
3 The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
2 Super-Hi ft. Neeka – Following The Sun
1 Olivia Rodrigo – Driver’s Licence
Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2010!
