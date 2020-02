These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Dua Lipa – Physical

9 Daniel Blume – Nights Like This

8 Doja Cat – Say So

7 Jonas Brothers – What A Man Gotta Do

6 Kodaline – Wherever You Are

5 Tones & I – Never Seen The Rain

4 Halsey – You Should Be Sad

3 Joel Corry – Lonely

2 The Weeknd – Blinding Lights



1 SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2003!