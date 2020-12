These are the biggest buzz tracks of the week in the South East….

10 Harry Styles – Golden

9 KSI ft. Craig David – Really Love

8 Jason Derulo x Nuka – Love Not War

7 Wes Nelson – See Nobody

6 Tiesto – The Business

5 Lea Heart – Older



4 Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy – Paradise

3 Ava Max – My Head & My Heart

2 Becky Hill – Forever Young

1 Shane Codd – Get Out My Head

Our Classic No.1 was top of the charts in Ireland on this day in 2002!