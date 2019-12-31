2019 has been an amazing year for music with some huge breakthrough stars like Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Tones & I.
We’ve looked at our airplay, streaming charts and all the votes in this year on the Top [email protected] and these are the South East’s biggest songs of 2019!
50 Sigala ft. Becky Hill – Wish You Well
49 Fallen Lights – Extra Time
48 Dave ft. Burna Boy – Location
47 Jax Jones ft. Ella Henderson – This Is Real
46 The Academic – Superlike
45 Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down
44 Lauv & Troye Sivan – I’m So Tired
43 Walking On Cars – Too Emotional
42 Meduza ft. Becky Hill – Lose Control
41 Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep
40 Lizzo – Good As Hell
39 Soule – Love Tonight
38 Lewis Capaldi – Hold Me While You Wait
37 Stormzy – Vossi Bop
36 Maroon 5 – Memories
35 Mabel – Mad Love
34 Picture This – One Night
33 Wild Youth – Makin’ Me Dance
32 Riton x Oliver Heldens – Turn Me On
31 Freya Ridings – Castles
30 Jonas Brothers – Sucker
29 Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc – SOS
28 Niall Horan – Nice To Meet You
27 Sam Smith ft. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
26 Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People
25 Lizzo – Juice
24 John Gibbons – Hotstepper
23 Tom Walker – Just You & I
22 Post Malone – Circles
21 Ariana Grande – 7 Rings
20 Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg – All Day and Night
19 Westlife – Hello My Love
18 Sam Feldt – Post Malone
17 Dominic Fike – 3 Nights
16 Marty Guilfoyle – Me & U
15 Calvin Harris ft. Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant
14 Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
13 Kygo ft. Whitney Houston – Higher Love
12 Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go
11 Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
10 Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
9 Billie Eilish – Bad Girl
8 Joel Corry – Sorry
7 Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
6 Lil Nas X ft. Billie Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
5 Regard – Ride It
4 Meduza – Piece Of Your Heart
3 Dermot Kennedy – Outnumbered
2 Tones & I – Dance Monkey
1 Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved