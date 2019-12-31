2019 has been an amazing year for music with some huge breakthrough stars like Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Billie Eilish and Tones & I.

We’ve looked at our airplay, streaming charts and all the votes in this year on the Top [email protected] and these are the South East’s biggest songs of 2019!

50 Sigala ft. Becky Hill – Wish You Well

49 Fallen Lights – Extra Time

48 Dave ft. Burna Boy – Location

47 Jax Jones ft. Ella Henderson – This Is Real

46 The Academic – Superlike

45 Taylor Swift – You Need To Calm Down

44 Lauv & Troye Sivan – I’m So Tired

43 Walking On Cars – Too Emotional

42 Meduza ft. Becky Hill – Lose Control

41 Sam Smith – How Do You Sleep

40 Lizzo – Good As Hell

39 Soule – Love Tonight

38 Lewis Capaldi – Hold Me While You Wait

37 Stormzy – Vossi Bop

36 Maroon 5 – Memories

35 Mabel – Mad Love

34 Picture This – One Night

33 Wild Youth – Makin’ Me Dance

32 Riton x Oliver Heldens – Turn Me On

31 Freya Ridings – Castles

30 Jonas Brothers – Sucker

29 Avicii ft. Aloe Blacc – SOS

28 Niall Horan – Nice To Meet You

27 Sam Smith ft. Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

26 Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – Beautiful People

25 Lizzo – Juice

24 John Gibbons – Hotstepper

23 Tom Walker – Just You & I

22 Post Malone – Circles

21 Ariana Grande – 7 Rings

20 Jax Jones & Martin Solvieg – All Day and Night

19 Westlife – Hello My Love

18 Sam Feldt – Post Malone

17 Dominic Fike – 3 Nights

16 Marty Guilfoyle – Me & U

15 Calvin Harris ft. Rag’N’Bone Man – Giant

14 Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

13 Kygo ft. Whitney Houston – Higher Love

12 Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go

11 Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

10 Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

9 Billie Eilish – Bad Girl

8 Joel Corry – Sorry

7 Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

6 Lil Nas X ft. Billie Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

5 Regard – Ride It

4 Meduza – Piece Of Your Heart

3 Dermot Kennedy – Outnumbered

2 Tones & I – Dance Monkey

1 Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved