Ten years of great music and we asked you to select the ultimate song of the decade!

Voting opened in early December and we received hundreds of votes. On New Year’s Day, Chris & Niall counted the down the chart and here is how it looked!

102 Years & Years – King

101 Westlife – Hello My Love

100 Ariana Grande – Thank You, Next

99 Fun – We Are Young

98 John Gibbons – PYT

97 Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do

96 The Academic – Different

95 Vance Joy – Riptide

94 Coronas – Addicted To Progress

93 Justin Bieber – Sorry

92 Pink – What About Us

91 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

90 Lily Wood/Robin Schulz – Prayer In C

89 Portugal The Man – Feel It Still

88 OMI – Cheerleader

87 Rihanna – Diamonds

86 Kodaline – High Hopes

85 LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem

84 Dermot Kennedy – Power Over Me

83 Tinie Tempah – Pass Out

82 MK – 17

81 Maroon 5/Christina Aguilera – Moves Like Jagger

80 Lost Frequencies – Are You With Me

79 Jennifer Lopez/Pitbull – On The Floor

78 Calvin Harris/Sam Smith – Promises

77 OneRepublic – Counting Stars

76 Marshmello/Bastille – Happier

75 Train – Hey Soul Sister

74 Clean Bandit/Anne Marie – Rockabye

73 Meduza – Piece Of Your Heart

72 Flo Rida/Sia – Wild Ones

71 Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

70 Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello – Senorita

69 Calvin Harris/Dua Lipa -One Kiss

68 Jessie J – Price Tag

67 Post Malone – Rockstar

66 Rihanna – We Found Love

65 Chainsmokers/Halsey – Closer

64 Wild Youth – Can’t Move On

63 Rudimental/Jess Glynne/Macklemore – These Days

62 Swedish House Mafia – Don’t You Worry Child

61 Ariana Grande – No More Tears To Cry

60 The Script/Will.I.Am – Hall Of Fame

59 Camila Cabello – Havana

58 Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road

57 Edward Maya – Stereo Love

56 Of Monsters & Men – Little Talks

55 Macklemore & Lewis – Thrift Shop

54 Lumineers – Ho Hey

53 Drake – Hotline Bling

52 Mike Posner – Ibiza

51 Calvin Harris/Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

50 Taylor Swift – Shake It Off

49 Regard – Ride It

48 Chainsmokers/Coldplay – Something Just Like This

47 Wiz Khalifa/Charlie Puth – See You Again

46 The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face

45 George Ezra – Budapest

44 Kygo – Firestone

43 Sam Smith – Stay With Me

42 Avicii – Hey Brother

41 Cee Lo Green – Forget U

40 Katy Perry – Roar

39 Clean Bandit/Jess Glynne – Rather Be

38 Rag’N’Bone Man – Human

37 The Script – For The First Time

36 Sia/Sean Paul – Cheap Thrills

35 Adele – Rolling In The Deep

34 Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know

33 Major Lazor – Lean On

32 Dua Lipa – New Rules

31 Dermot Kennedy – Outnumbered

30 Calvin Harris – Feel So Close

29 John Legend – All Of Me

28 Ed Sheeran – The A Team

27 Christina Perri – A Thousand Years

26 Florence & the Machine – Dog Days Are Over

25 Lukas Graham – 7 Years

24 Avicii – Levels

23 Bruno Mars – Just The Way You Are

22 Owl City – Fireflies

21 Sia – Chandelier

20 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

19 Macklemore & Lewis – Can’t Hold Us

18 Rihanna/Drake – What’s My Name?

17 Pharrell – Happy

16 Passenger – Let Her Go

15 Eminem/Rihanna – Love The Way You Lie

14 Drake – One Dance

13 Kodaline – All I Want

12 Daft Punk/Pharrell – Get Lucky

11Tones & I – Dance Monkey

10 George Ezra – Shotgun

9 Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

8 Avicii – Wake Me Up

7 Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud

6 Luis Fonsi/Justin Bieber – Despacito

5 Adele – Someone Like You

4 Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

3 Picture This – Take My Hand

2 David Guetta/Sia – Titanium

1 Hozier – Take Me To Church