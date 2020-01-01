Ten years of great music and we asked you to select the ultimate song of the decade!
Voting opened in early December and we received hundreds of votes. On New Year’s Day, Chris & Niall counted the down the chart and here is how it looked!
102 Years & Years – King
101 Westlife – Hello My Love
100 Ariana Grande – Thank You, Next
99 Fun – We Are Young
98 John Gibbons – PYT
97 Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do
96 The Academic – Different
95 Vance Joy – Riptide
94 Coronas – Addicted To Progress
93 Justin Bieber – Sorry
92 Pink – What About Us
91 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
90 Lily Wood/Robin Schulz – Prayer In C
89 Portugal The Man – Feel It Still
88 OMI – Cheerleader
87 Rihanna – Diamonds
86 Kodaline – High Hopes
85 LMFAO – Party Rock Anthem
84 Dermot Kennedy – Power Over Me
83 Tinie Tempah – Pass Out
82 MK – 17
81 Maroon 5/Christina Aguilera – Moves Like Jagger
80 Lost Frequencies – Are You With Me
79 Jennifer Lopez/Pitbull – On The Floor
78 Calvin Harris/Sam Smith – Promises
77 OneRepublic – Counting Stars
76 Marshmello/Bastille – Happier
75 Train – Hey Soul Sister
74 Clean Bandit/Anne Marie – Rockabye
73 Meduza – Piece Of Your Heart
72 Flo Rida/Sia – Wild Ones
71 Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
70 Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello – Senorita
69 Calvin Harris/Dua Lipa -One Kiss
68 Jessie J – Price Tag
67 Post Malone – Rockstar
66 Rihanna – We Found Love
65 Chainsmokers/Halsey – Closer
64 Wild Youth – Can’t Move On
63 Rudimental/Jess Glynne/Macklemore – These Days
62 Swedish House Mafia – Don’t You Worry Child
61 Ariana Grande – No More Tears To Cry
60 The Script/Will.I.Am – Hall Of Fame
59 Camila Cabello – Havana
58 Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road
57 Edward Maya – Stereo Love
56 Of Monsters & Men – Little Talks
55 Macklemore & Lewis – Thrift Shop
54 Lumineers – Ho Hey
53 Drake – Hotline Bling
52 Mike Posner – Ibiza
51 Calvin Harris/Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
50 Taylor Swift – Shake It Off
49 Regard – Ride It
48 Chainsmokers/Coldplay – Something Just Like This
47 Wiz Khalifa/Charlie Puth – See You Again
46 The Weeknd – Can’t Feel My Face
45 George Ezra – Budapest
44 Kygo – Firestone
43 Sam Smith – Stay With Me
42 Avicii – Hey Brother
41 Cee Lo Green – Forget U
40 Katy Perry – Roar
39 Clean Bandit/Jess Glynne – Rather Be
38 Rag’N’Bone Man – Human
37 The Script – For The First Time
36 Sia/Sean Paul – Cheap Thrills
35 Adele – Rolling In The Deep
34 Gotye – Somebody That I Used To Know
33 Major Lazor – Lean On
32 Dua Lipa – New Rules
31 Dermot Kennedy – Outnumbered
30 Calvin Harris – Feel So Close
29 John Legend – All Of Me
28 Ed Sheeran – The A Team
27 Christina Perri – A Thousand Years
26 Florence & the Machine – Dog Days Are Over
25 Lukas Graham – 7 Years
24 Avicii – Levels
23 Bruno Mars – Just The Way You Are
22 Owl City – Fireflies
21 Sia – Chandelier
20 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
19 Macklemore & Lewis – Can’t Hold Us
18 Rihanna/Drake – What’s My Name?
17 Pharrell – Happy
16 Passenger – Let Her Go
15 Eminem/Rihanna – Love The Way You Lie
14 Drake – One Dance
13 Kodaline – All I Want
12 Daft Punk/Pharrell – Get Lucky
11Tones & I – Dance Monkey
10 George Ezra – Shotgun
9 Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
8 Avicii – Wake Me Up
7 Ed Sheeran – Thinking Out Loud
6 Luis Fonsi/Justin Bieber – Despacito
5 Adele – Someone Like You
4 Mark Ronson/Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk
3 Picture This – Take My Hand
2 David Guetta/Sia – Titanium
1 Hozier – Take Me To Church