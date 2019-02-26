Tickets for Tipp Classical, the new music festival in Thurles, go on sale this morning.

Harking to Feile days, but with a mix of contemporary Irish artists performing with the Irish Chamber Orchestra, this 2 day festival, is a real celebration of the best of Irish music back on Semple soil.

2018 saw the arrival of Feile Classical, two nostalgia-filled concerts of show-stopping performances to a sold-out crowd of 20,000.

They were a resounding success, firmly re-establishing Semple Stadium and Thurles as the music mecca that it was in 1990s. The post-event buzz was so strong, and the audience have been straight up in their request for more!

Curator Tom Dunne has said “We’ve listened and we’re delighted to announce Tipp Classical, a new expanded two-day festival with a line-up that’s a mix of classic 90s and contemporary artists, curated with the ICO’s tributes to some of Ireland’s biggest names in music.

“This year fans can choose on the night to take a seat in the stand or enjoy the gig from the pitch without having to storm security! I know Jerry Fish was delighted to have been the ring leader of such anarchy last year, he’ll have to come up with some new plans for mischief for his tent the Tipp Big Top and leave out rebellion at the Main Stage this year.”



Feile Classical brought an estimated €9 million boost to the local economy, Tipp Classical will be a bigger offering with Semple Stadium and venues around Thurles open from early ‘til late, the 2019 festival will develop Tipperary’s live music credentials to a new scale.

The expanded 2-day festival will cater for up to 30,000 fans in Semple Stadium alone and following on from the much-acclaimed FMC Music Trail of Liberty Square, this year the trail will include more venues and a mix of music and other entertainment. Building on the success of last year’s Glamping facilities, for those who want to stay overnight in style, organisers have put together a broader range of options this year.

The Tipp Classical line-up has a mix of contemporary and 90s, including Cork’s finest, the inimitable Sultans of Ping. Their recent performance in the UK has proven that they are every bit as powerful a live force as they were when they first played Thurles in the early 90s.

Many of last year’s party goers will admit that The Stunning’s electrifying sets stole many’s the heart in Thurles, they brought an incredible showmanship and exuberance to the stage. To top that off their performance of ‘Brewing Up a Storm’ with the ICO to promote the Feile Classical album on the Late Late Show was one of the best performances that Ryan Tubridy has ever witnessed in his ten years presenting the show! They are ‘stunning’ audiences with their energetic performances and their return to Thurles is set to be a jewel in the crown of Tipp Classical.

An uncompromising and raw Irish act, Therapy? will be returning to Thurles for the first time since 1994. They have served up no fewer than five UK Top 40 singles and their album, ‘Troublegum’, sold one million copies worldwide and garnered them a Mercury Music Prize nomination. Their ability to move audiences on mass is one that we can’t wait to see unveiled in Thurles once again.

Iconic frontwoman Wendy James, from 80s pop punk chart toppers Transvision Vamp will also be part of this year’s proceedings. She enjoyed huge success with Transvision Vamp with chart topping alt rock hits including ‘Baby, I Don’t Care’ and ‘I Want Your Love’.

Mundy’s hugely successful album ‘Jelly Legs’ was one of the defining albums of 90s Irish music with classic tracks, ‘July’, ‘Greyhound Skirt’ and ‘Gin & Tonic Sky’, the performance of Mundy’s much-loved anthems accompanied by the Irish Chamber Orchestra is undoubtedly going to be one of the highlights of Tipp Classical. Speaking of his involvement: “I was at the last two Trips to Tipp. Myself and my friends from Birr would get a Mini Bus over to the festival and pick up the Tierney sisters from Roscrea on the way.

“I remember one year Bjork was headlining and we were told she had to cancel and Bon Jovi were taking her place. We left the Stadium because Jovi wasn’t our thing, only to find out that she had played. We were devastated. I had an army rucksack with ‘The Doors’ written on it in Tippex, to carry my stash of Linden Village and my jacket. It was the first big outing out of school and the closest feeling we got to the legendary Woodstock. There was a sort of 1969 reawakening around that time… it’s great to be included on this years line up for Tipp Classical.”

Time stood still when Something Happens played their timeless classic ‘Parachute’ backed by the soaring arrangements from the Irish Chamber Orchestra at last year’s Feile Classical – it was a truly beautiful moment of the festival. Fronted by our festival curator Tom Dunne, they trail blazed their way through their set igniting many’s a Feile Classical fan to singalong in joyful response.

Nineties indie-pop group Picturehouse exploded onto the scene with their chart-topping hit ‘Sunburst’ – the most played song on Irish radio in 1998! Having dueted with Meatloaf, opened for Bon Jovi and played alongside The Corrs, Texas and legendary rockers The Kinks – this year’s audience will be in for a treat when that ‘Sunburst’ chorus kicks in and backed by the powerful surge of the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

One of the finest bands to grace our Irish stages, The Fat Lady Sings are a magnificent new addition to this year’s bill. In the late 80s/early 90s they were headhunted by record labels, praised by critics, admired by peers and adored by fans and still they sound as fresh and exciting as they did when they first formed. Their track ‘Arc Light’ remains one of the classic Irish singles and we’ll be up front and centre when they kick off their set at Tipp Classical.

Many more acts are scheduled to be announced, as well as some ‘very special’ musical celebrations including a celebration of Thin Lizzy’s Live & Dangerous and the music of Shane MacGowan.

Organisers have promised that the food and drink village at this year’s festival will be much more extensive, the best loved elements will remain such as the Prosecco Tent and Applemans Secret Garden, the food fayre will have many more options and outlets.

The fantastic Tipperary Festival Foods Pop-Up will be on-site serving up mouth-watering breakfast, lunch and dinner. All amenities will be provided, including clean loos, hot showers, phone charging points, a Pamper Parlour and chill out area as well as 24hr security.

Glampers and Campervaners will have close access to the Stadium and Car Park.

To find out more visit www.TippClassical.com

Share it:













Don't Miss