Irish band Little Green Cars have announced they’ve “come to the end of the road”.

The band formed in 2008 when the group were 16.

Faye, Adam, Donagh, Dylan and Stevie released two albums since then; Absolute Zero in 2013 and Ephemera in 2016.

They’ve toured across Ireland, the UK and the US, their music connecting them with fans from all corners of the globe.

The band shared their statement on LGC’s social channels, saying “We formed in 2008 at the tender age of 16. Since then we have been through so much together. Break-ups, break-downs and break-throughs. Hotels and motels. Dinners and diners. Planes, trains and automobiles. We lost loved ones. We found the Jones. We met Chevy Chase. It has been a startling adventure from beginning to end and we remain the fast friends that started it all.”

The statement added that all band members will be announcing their upcoming new projects that will be shared in the coming days, weeks and months.

Elsewhere, you can watch the band take their ‘final bow’ on Other Voices on RTE2 at 11.30pm tonight.

Read the band’s full statement here:

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you” pic.twitter.com/mkwEF9hOg3 — Little Green Cars (@Littlegreencars) March 21, 2019

