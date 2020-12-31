2020 had many highs and lows, but it was certainly a great year for music!

We asked you to vote for the biggest songs of the year and we revealed your Top 50 tunes with Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel.

50 Sigala ft. James Arthur – Lasting Lover

49 True Tides – Survive

48 Becky Hill ft. Sigala – Heaven On My Mind

47 Chasing Abbey – Lately

46 Jax Jones ft. Ella Henderson – This Is Real

45 Wild Youth – Next To You

44 HOSH & 1979 – Midnight

43 John Gibbons – Let Me Love You

42 Regard ft. RAYE – Secrets

41 Surf Mesa – ILY (I Love You Baby)

40 S1MBA – Rover

39 Lea Heart – Older

38 Benee – Supalonely

37 Jason Derulo & JAWSH685 – Savage Love

36 Shane Codd – Get Out My Head

35 Picture This – Troublemaker

34 DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

33 Mabel – Boyfriend

32 Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy – Paradise

31 Nathan Dawe ft. KSI – Lighter

30 Joel Corry – Lonely

29 JP Saxe & Julia Michaels – If The World Was Ending

28 Becky Hill – Better Off Without You

27 Gavin James – Boxes

26 Dadi Freyr – Think About Things

25 Dua Lipa – Physical

24 Paul Woolford & Diplo – Looking For Me

23 Doja Cat – Say So

22 Jason Derulo – Take You Dancing

21 Ariana Grande – Positions

20 SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)

19 24kGoldn – Mood

18 Tiesto – The Business

17 Conan Gray – Heather

16 Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – Holy

15 Miley Cyrus – Midnight Sky

14 Topic – Breaking Me

13 Tate McRae – You Broke Me First

12 Niall Horan – Black And White

11 Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby – Levitating

10 Irish Women In Harmony – Dreams

9 Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

8 Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

7 Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go

6 Halsey – You Should Be Sad

5 Robert Grace – Fake Fine

4 Joel Corry ft. MNEK – Head & Heart

3 BTS – Dynamite

2 The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

1 Dermot Kennedy – Giants

