2020 had many highs and lows, but it was certainly a great year for music!
We asked you to vote for the biggest songs of the year and we revealed your Top 50 tunes with Showgrounds Shopping Centre Clonmel.
50 Sigala ft. James Arthur – Lasting Lover
49 True Tides – Survive
48 Becky Hill ft. Sigala – Heaven On My Mind
47 Chasing Abbey – Lately
46 Jax Jones ft. Ella Henderson – This Is Real
45 Wild Youth – Next To You
44 HOSH & 1979 – Midnight
43 John Gibbons – Let Me Love You
42 Regard ft. RAYE – Secrets
41 Surf Mesa – ILY (I Love You Baby)
40 S1MBA – Rover
39 Lea Heart – Older
38 Benee – Supalonely
37 Jason Derulo & JAWSH685 – Savage Love
36 Shane Codd – Get Out My Head
35 Picture This – Troublemaker
34 DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
33 Mabel – Boyfriend
32 Meduza ft. Dermot Kennedy – Paradise
31 Nathan Dawe ft. KSI – Lighter
30 Joel Corry – Lonely
29 JP Saxe & Julia Michaels – If The World Was Ending
28 Becky Hill – Better Off Without You
27 Gavin James – Boxes
26 Dadi Freyr – Think About Things
25 Dua Lipa – Physical
24 Paul Woolford & Diplo – Looking For Me
23 Doja Cat – Say So
22 Jason Derulo – Take You Dancing
21 Ariana Grande – Positions
20 SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
19 24kGoldn – Mood
18 Tiesto – The Business
17 Conan Gray – Heather
16 Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – Holy
15 Miley Cyrus – Midnight Sky
14 Topic – Breaking Me
13 Tate McRae – You Broke Me First
12 Niall Horan – Black And White
11 Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby – Levitating
10 Irish Women In Harmony – Dreams
9 Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
8 Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
7 Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go
6 Halsey – You Should Be Sad
5 Robert Grace – Fake Fine
4 Joel Corry ft. MNEK – Head & Heart
3 BTS – Dynamite
2 The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
1 Dermot Kennedy – Giants