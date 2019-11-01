The Script have announced an open-air summer show at Irish Independent Park, Cork on 23rd June 2020 as part of their huge European Sunsets and Full Moons tour.

Tickets at €49.90 including booking fee will go on sale next Friday 8th November at 9:30am.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult and under 14s must be seated. Concert is subject to licence.

After 6 billion streams, 30 million single sales, 10.8 million album sales, over 12 million monthly Spotify listeners and 1.8 million ticket sales, Irish alt-pop trio The Script embark upon a new chapter with the November 8th release of their new album ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’.

The Script also bring their Sunsets and Full Moons tour to SSE Arena Belfast on 3rd March and 3Arena Dublin for three shows on 5th, 6th and 7th March.

Special guest for all Irish dates is Becky Hill.

Having returned with the emotive, stadium-bound first single ‘The Last Time’, ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ is the sound of The Script – Danny O’Donoghue (vocals, piano, guitar), Mark Sheehan (vocals, guitars) and Glen Power (drums) – focusing on the inclusive, uplifting songwriting that helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fan base the world over.

In many ways, ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ feels like a sequel to The Script’s much-loved debut album. Both albums emerged from emotionally turbulent times: O’Donoghue lost his father around the time of the release of their debut. And ten years later, he lost his mother as they worked on this album – with both his parents passing on Valentine’s Day. Naturally the songs began to reflect the band’s own personal experiences – and those are themes sure to resonate with their fans, too.

“I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made,” asserts O’Donoghue. “Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them”.

The Script approached the album reinvigorated following a triumphant tour in support of 2017’s #1 album ‘Freedom Child’. Again echoing their early days, the band embraced the unifying power of the simple things – killer hooks, insistent melodies and stirring sentiments. They opted to produce the album themselves, staying close to home at their unshowy space in Metropolis Studios, with help from mixing master and old friend Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Coldplay, Beyoncé, Frank Ocean) plus Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Lizzo, Dua Lipa) and Dan Frampton (AuRa, Maejor, Jack Savoretti).

“No frills, no production, just us playing as a band,” notes Sheehan. “It’s us doing what we do best.”

The overriding theme, concludes O’Donoghue, is simple. “No matter how deep and dark it gets, it’s going to be daylight again.” Exuding hope and positivity in the face of challenging times, The Script’s sense of uplift as alive and vital as it ever was.

‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ is now available to pre-order on CD, vinyl and digital formats. The Script’s official store will also offer some special versions of the album including limited edition transparent vinyl, cassette and signed CDs and vinyl.

Becky Hill’s new 13 track record “Get To Know” is available now.

The Script’s 2020 Irish Tour dates are:

March 3rd – Belfast, SSE Arena – sold out

March 5th – Dublin, 3Arena – tickets available at Ticketmaster

March 6th – Dublin, 3Arena – sold out

March 7th – Dublin, 3Arena – sold out

June 23rd – Cork, Irish Independent Park – tickets on sale Friday 8th November at 9am