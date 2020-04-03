The Script have announced a free concert exclusively for HSE and NHS frontline staff as well as primary care workers next year.

The gig will take place on February 9, 2021, at the 3Arena in Dublin.

In a statement, the band said the very least they could do to give back for their amazing sacrifices during this pandemic was to put on a free show.

They said: “We’ve always been huge supporters of those working on the frontline of our health care. They make sacrifices day in and day out, working harder than anyone. Not only to make sure we have access to resources in order for us to continue to live happy and healthy lives, but to also help us and our loved ones through some of the hardest points in our lives.

“The very least for us to do in order to give back to their amazing sacrifices during this pandemic is getting to put on a free show for 13,000 HSE and NHS staff at the 3Arena in Dublin.

“We can’t thank them enough for their continued service to everyone, much more now than ever. ”

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster and are restricted to two tickets per person.