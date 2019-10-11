The Script have announced they’re going on tour.
The alt-pop trio will bring their Sunsets and Full Moons arena tour to the 3Arena in Dublin on March 6 and 7, with tickets from €42.70 going on sale next Friday, October 18 at 9.30am.
They will also play in Belfast’s SSE Arena Belfast on March 3.
The trio – Danny O’Donoghue (vocals, piano, guitar), Mark Sheehan (vocals, guitars) and Glen Power (drums) – have racked up six billion streams and 1.8 million ticket sales for previous gigs.
Their latest album Sunsets and Full Monns, will be out on November 8. “I think it’s the most poignant record we’ve ever made,” O’Donoghue said. “Our music was always about being together with the audience, and writing about your own feelings, and sharing them”.
the process was especially poignant for him – lost his father around the time of the release of their debut album. And ten years later, he lost his mother as they worked on the latest album – with both his parents dying on Valentine’s Day.