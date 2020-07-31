Chris is welcoming a host of South East DJing talent to The Saturday Night Mixup this August.

Rich Murphy from Dungarvan, Hard Dance guru Zondervan (aka Leon Clarke) from Carlow and emerging Tech House talent Dwaine Fogarty (Foggy) from Carrick On Suir, all feature alongside Wicklow DJ/Producer Whoriskey and Louise DaCosta from Donegal.

The Saturday Night Mixup with Chris Ward, airs every Saturday from 23:50.

