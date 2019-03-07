The Cranberries have released their first single since the death of band member Dolores O’Riordan last year.

Collaborating with award-winning director Dan Britt, The Cranberries have released the music video for All Over Now, from the band’s final album In The End which is set for release on April 26 this year.

The storybook-like visuals were the product of a collaboration with illustrator Tom Clohosy Cole and partly inspired by Eric Ravilious’ landscapes of the English countryside, which Dan describes as, “beautiful but stark and crisscrossed by barbed wire and the signs of human activity”.

The video sensitively visualises Dolores O’Riordan’s lyrics.

All Over Now blends rock, alternative and catchy almost pop-sounding melodies to deliver a classic Cranberries sound that runs throughout their new album.

In The End is a celebration that stands as a powerful testimony to the life and creative work of Dolores, with both Dolores and Noel having completed writing the 11 songs which appear on the album by winter 2017.

“Dolores was so energized by the prospect of making this record and to getting back out on the road to play the songs live,” Noel said.

In coming to terms with her tragic passing, Noel, Mike and Fergal listened to the songs and, with the support of Dolores’ family, wanted to honour their close friend by completing the record.

Speaking about the band’s concerns at the time Noel said:

“We knew this had to be one of the, if not the, best Cranberries album that we could possibly do.

“Once we had gone through all the demos that Dolores and I had worked on and decided that we had such a strong album we knew it would be the right thing and the best way that we could honour Dolores.”

