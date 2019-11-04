The Chainsmokers have also announced that they are coming to Dublin in 2020.

The American duo will play the 3Arena on October 18 next year as part of a nine-city European tour.

Tickets will be available via Spotify Pre-Sale starting on November 6, 2019, with general on-sale beginning November 8.

Lionel Richie has announced a Dublin concert for next summer.

The Dancing On The Ceiling hitmaker will play St Anne’s Park on June 6 as part of his Hello! Tour 2020.

It will be Richie’s first gig in Ireland since 2015.

Tickets, which are priced €69.90, go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Hanz Zimmer is also coming to the capital as part of his European arena tour.

The composer will take to the stage joined by a band, orchestra and choir.

The Lion King, Inception and Interstellar composer will perform on March 2, 2021.

Tickets, from €77.50, go on sale at 9am on Friday morning.