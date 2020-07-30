Taylor Swift surprised the world after announcing her new album Folklore last Thursday 23rd July 2020, the same day as the 10 year One Direction anniversary.

Since the album drop fans all over the world are speculating which songs are about who.

After a bit of research , rumours have started swirling that Swift’s latest single Cardigan is in fact about her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Let’s have a look at some of the details, shall we?

First off, and most shockingly, the song seems quite similar the former One Direction singer’s single Falling.

YouTube user Cosmic Mashups uploaded a video of the two tracks mixed together and they do sound great together!

Here’s to hoping that we get a real mashup soon.

Fans have also pointed out some more similarities within the music videos; both playing the piano under water;just saying!