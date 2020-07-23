Taylor Swift will release her new album ‘Folklore’ at midnight New York time (5am Irish time).

Announcing the album on her twitter page, the ‘Lover’ singer announced to fans that there will be 16 songs on the standard edition.

A song with indie-folk band Bon Iver, who also co-wrote one of the songs, will also feature on the album.

Having sold over 50 million albums to date, Swift is among the world’s best selling music artists of all time and was included in the Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songwriters for all time in 2015.