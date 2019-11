Stormzy has announced an Irish gig for 2020.

British grime star Stormzy will play the 3Arena as part of his 55-date world tour.

The Heavy in the Head World Tour will stop in Dublin on September 8 next year.

His second album Heavy in the Head drops on December 13.

Fans who pre-order the album from the musician’s official store will gain early access to tickets.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, December 6 at 9am.