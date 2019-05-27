Spice Girl Mel B addresses Croke Park sound issue complaints

Mel B has taken to Instagram to respond to the backlash to the Spice Girls’ debut comeback gig at Croke Park on Friday night.

If you’ve been living in Election land you not may have heard the complaints, well, turns out, nobody else did either.

Concert-goers took to Twitter during the show to complain about the sound quality in the stadium.

In a video she took from her bed, Scary Spice acknowledged the sound problems and thanked fans for attending the show.

We will see you in Cardiff. And hopefully, the vocals and the sound will be much, much better, pfft

Mel Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm – aka Scary, Baby, Ginger and Sporty Spice – will take to the stage in Cardiff, Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol before finishing at Wembley Stadium in London on June 15.

The 13-date tour is without original Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham, who has decided not to join them.