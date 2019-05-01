Rapper Soulja Boy has been sentenced to 240 days in prison for violating his probation.

The ‘Crank That’ rapper was also sentenced to 265 days of community service.

The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was taken into custody earlier this month for failing to do his court-ordered community service and conspired to falsify evidence, according to TMZ.

Police raided his home in California earlier this year and found ammunition, despite the rapper being on probation for carrying a loaded weapon in a car in which he was a passenger back in 2014.

Soulja Boy had been held in a Los Angeles jail without bail since April 11.