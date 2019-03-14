24-year-old Soulé is a leading force in a new wave of emerging Irish music.

Ireland has been witnessing an urban revolution. But you knew that already, right?

The excitement is palpable… our appetite to hear the creations from our own urban-music-merchants is becoming insatiable.

Fresh talent consistently rear their heads, fully equipped with quality sounds never-before heard in this nature from Irish people.

Soulé is Dublin-based. She has been making her mark and defining herself over the last two and a half years with her eclectic mix of electronic, hip hip and RnB beats.

“Being able to say Ireland has a hip hop scene, Ireland has an RnB scene, an electro dance scene, a pop scene… it’s like a melting pot…the country is becoming a melting pot anyway, with different nationalities, different cultures, so in music as well that’s happening”, she told Emma tonight.

This vital new talent has just released her EP ‘Love Cycle’, featuring the addictive ‘Love Tonight’, ‘Don’t Hold Your Breath’ and ‘One, Two, Three’.

Soulé tells tales of heartbreak, resurgence, growth and empowerment through six diverse tracks, vivid in colour, fun and authenticity.

Aside from the music, the intelligent and warm young woman has a remarkable presence and charisma that exudes exactly the qualities you’d seek in a great friend.

We can’t wait to see what 2019 has in store for Soulé.

