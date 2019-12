Snoop Dogg is the latest rapper to put a lullaby twist on his music.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot artist is dropping the album this Friday, 6th December and features lullaby versions of his biggest tracks.

Lullaby renditions of Snoop Dogg will include tracks like Who Am I (What’s My Name)?, Drop It Like It’s Hot, Sensual Seduction and Snoop’s Upside Ya Head.

You can pre-order the album here and below is an example of what’s expected from the rapper.