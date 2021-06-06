Sinead O’Connor’s announced her retirement from music and touring.

The singer says she’s walking away from the industry because she’s “gotten older” and she’s tired.

The 54-year-old says her upcoming album ‘No Veteran Dies Alone’ will be her last.

She says it’s not sad news, and it’s time to put her feet up and make other dreams come true.

The singer stated in a tweet:

“This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business.

I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all.

NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.”

