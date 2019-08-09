Sinead O’Connor has announced a four-date Irish tour later this year.
The singer will kick off the tour at Galway’s Roisin Dubh on October 17, before playing Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival one week later.
O’Connor will then play back-to-back gigs at the Cork Opera House and Dublin’s Vicar Street on October 26 and 27.
It has been four years since the singer last performed on stage.
Speaking on The Dave Fanning Show on 2FM recently, O’Connor said that she is feeling “really really good” and is looking forward to getting back to work.
“I’m missing it…it’s what I do,” she said.
Tickets go on sale next Thursday at 9am.