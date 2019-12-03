Sinead O'Connor and Damien Dempsey to play Marquee in Cork on June 5

Following her recent triumphant sold out Irish tour, Sinéad O’Connor has announced that she will play three major gigs in Cork, Belfast and Dublin this summer.

Each show will feature a different special guest; Damien Dempsey at the Marquee in Cork on June 5, Soak in the Botanic Gardens Belfast on June 7 and Soda Blonde at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin on July 19.

2019 has marked the return of Sinéad O’Connor and from the early new wave explosion of ‘Mandinka’ to the multi–platinum soul of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares to You’ Sinéad had left an indelible mark with her unique image and vocal style.

Chart topping singles, hit albums, numerous awards an array of collaborations later and Sinéad’s spiritual journey sees her back performing live on stage where she belongs.

Tickets for Sinéad O’Connor in Cork, Belfast & Dublin go on sale this Monday, December 9, at 9am and will be available from all usual Ticketmaster outlets nationwide or on line at www.ticketmaster.ie