After weeks of speculation, Shawn Mendes has finally revealed an upcoming collab with Justin Bieber.

The single called ‘Monster’ is set for release on 20th November.

Mendes shared a short clip of the song on social media on Monday night, 16th November 2020 simply detailing that it will be the next relesae from his album ‘Wonder’.

It had been rumoured that the two Canadians didn’t get on with each other. Although never confirmed, Mendes had previously been linked with Justin’s now wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Last year saw a ‘butting of heads’ on social media between the two singers after Mendes claimed he was the Prince of Pop.

Bieber quickly replied to Shawn stating that he would have to break a few more records for that claim.

“Hmm ‘Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud.

“But if you want we can play hockey for it but I heard you’re a real bender on the ice we could just drop the buckets and tilt for it”.

After social media went crazy, the ‘Baby’ singer clarified that he was only having a joke with Mendes.

