By Anna O’Donoghue

Shane Filan has taken to his social media accounts to thank fans for messages his has received following the death of his mother, Mae.

The mum-of-six, from Kiltimagh, Co Mayo died peacefully surrounded by her family in Co Sligo on Sunday.

The Westlife singer said that the day of her death was the “saddest day” of his life before describing her as an “incredible beautiful woman, wife, mother, grandmother & friend”.

He also asked fans to respect their request for a private funeral.

Her funeral is a very private time for me and my family to grieve and I know you all understand and will respect that

The Filan family asked fans to make a donation to Sligo North West Hospice if they wanted “to do something in her memory.”

He added: “If you would like to do something in her memory you can make a small donation to Sligo North West Hospice who looked after her so beautifully and peacefully in her final days and will continue to do so for so many more families. Thank you.”

The statement was signed by Shane with love, from him and his family.

“Love always, Shane & Family.”

Westlife members Kian Egan was among those to send condolences.

“We will be there for you brother through this very sad time. She was an amazing woman,” he posted underneath the statement.