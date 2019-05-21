Say You'll Be There: All you need to know about the Spice Girls gig

Spice fever is well and truly here with just three days until Spice Girls take over Croke Park.

Earlier today, Geri gave us all a sneak peek at the preparations for the Dublin gig which kicks off their reunion tour.

If this has you thinking about your own preparations for Friday then fear not because we have everything you need to know right here.

So, let’s get organised.

The girls will be taking to the stage at around 9.15pm but before that you can get hyped with Jess Glynne who will perform at 7pm.

We know you’re excited and you want to be at the venue in time but be aware that no queuing is allowed before the gates open at 6pm.

Security measures will be in place to make sure that things run smoothly and that everyone has a fun night.

Don’t bring any backpacks or large bags.

No bag larger than A4 size will be allowed and there won’t be any cloakroom or bag storage facilites available.

There are a number of items that aren’t allowed in including umbrellas, selfie sticks, iPads, GoPros and alcohol.

Everyone attending will be subject to searches so allow plenty of time to get through the security checks.

Friday’s gig is completely sold out with over 75,000 people expected.

With so many fans flocking to Croke Park it’s essential to plan how you’re getting there.

To keep traffic to a minimum, people are asked to take public transport or walk where possible.

There is no parking at the venue so if you’re planning to drive, use city centre car parks.

Dublin Bus, Irish Rail, DART and LUAS services will all bring you to within 15 minutes’ walk, or less, from the stadium.

You can find a list of Dublin Bus services that serve Croke Park here.

Irish Rail have announced additional services for those travelling to the capital for the gig.

There will be a train running from Heuston to Cork at 12.40am that will serve Portlaoise, Limerick Junction, Charleville and Mallow and there will be a connection to Limerick Colbert.

There will also be a 12.20am train from Heuston to Galway serving Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe, Athenry and Oranmore.

You can keep up with the latest travel information on the day at garda.ie and theaa.ie.

When you arrive check your ticket for information on which route/entry you should take to the venue.

Hogan stand via Jones road and Russell street – Blue route

Cusack stand via St James avenue and Foster terrace – Red route

Davin stand via St Margaret’s terrace – Yellow route

Pitch A via Josephs avenue – Green route

Pitch B, Pitch C & Gold Circle Via St James avenue and Foster Terrace – Red route

Now all that’s left to do is decide what to wear, grab your mates and have fun.