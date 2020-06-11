Coachella music festival will not take place later this year due to COVID-19 fears, a health official in California has confirmed.

Organisers took the unusual decision to reschedule the fest to later in the year from April to October 9 to 11th and 16th to 18th in the hope that it would escape the worst of the pandemic.

This year’s headliners included protest rock icons Rage Against the Machine, R&B artist Frank Ocean and Houston’s Travis Scott.

Cameron Kaiser, a public health official in Riverside County where the event would have taken place, said he would not feel “comfortable” with them going ahead amid fears the pandemic could worsen later in the year.

He noted: “Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”