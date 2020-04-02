By Anna O’Donoghue

Similar to hundreds of live music venues across the country, DeBarras in West Cork is closed up due to the current Covid-19 crisis.

However, in a bid to keep the music alive, the Clonakilty venue has introduced Sitting Room Sessions.

The Facebook Live event kicked off last Tuesday, March 24, and due to a very positive response, the sessions will continue through the month of April.

Sitting Room to Sitting Room will air at 9:30pm every night, and 8pm on Sundays.

Ray Blackwell from DeBarras said: “For the strange times we find ourselves in…. some of our favourite musicians will be bringing the music from their Sitting Room to yours.

They will recreate DeBarras (or a DeBarras vibe) in their own home and perform a gig and we will live stream the performance on our Facebook page.

“Stay cool out there! We can do this.”

The upcoming live performances feature musicians based in sitting rooms all around Ireland, Mexico, Spain, Australia, and beyond.

Here’s a look at the schedule from tonight onwards:

John Spillane – Thursday, April 2

Rawney – Friday, April 3

Pete Mac Paradox – Saturday, April 4

Paula Bilá -Sunday, April 5 (Live from Spain)

Trad session – Monday, April 6

Lauren Guillery – Tuesday, April 7

Eadaoin Costly – Wednesday, April 8

Míde Houlihan – Thursday, April 9

Fear Beag – Friday, April 10 (Live from Mexico)

Ursidae – Saturday, April 11

Eve Clague – Sun, April 12

Trad session – Monday, April 13

The Bones Below – Tuesday, April 14

Anna’s Anchor – Wednesday, April 15

Aine Tyrell – Thursday, April 16 (Live from Australia)

King Pallas – Friday, April 17

The Big Lovin’ – Saturday, April 18

Sam Clague – Sunday, April 19