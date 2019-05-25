Picture: Andrew Timms/PA Wire

A record one million tickets have been sold for outdoor gigs this summer, according to concert promoter MCD.

The company says it sold the millionth ticket to New York woman Dina Macchia who was travelling for last night’s Spice Girls show.

They sold out Croke Park last night, playing to an audience of 75,000.

Among the international and Irish artists performing open air concerts this summer are Westlife, Bon Jovi, P!nk, Fleetwood Mac, Mumford & Sons, The Cure, George Ezra, Liam Gallagher, Hozier, Lauryn Hill and Lana Del Rey.

There will also be a number of outdoors festivals taking place around the country including Longitude, Malahide Castle, Trinity Summer Series and Belsonic.

Around 20% of the tickets sold would have been sold to overseas tourists, according to MCD.

The promoter said that the concerts and festivals bring a huge boost to the hospitality sector, resulting in over 930,000 bed-nights, delivering additional employment and securing the 11,331 jobs generated by the live entertainment industry.