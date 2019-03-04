US rapper The Game has cancelled his European tour, including three dates in Ireland.

The artist has been scheduled to play in Dublin, Belfast and Limerick.

Tweets from the venues confirmed the cancellations, with The Helix stating: "The Game has cancelled his full European tour including all Irish dates due to circumstances out of our control."

Dolans in Limerick said: "It is with great regret and disappointment we are to inform you The Game has cancelled his entire European tour".

Fans can get refunds at the point of purchase.

