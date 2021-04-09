Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50, one week after suffering a heart attack.

The ‘Party Up’ artist whose real name was Earl Simmons, died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday 9th April 2021.

Simmons suffered a heart attack at his home on 2nd April and was brought to hospital for treatment. He was kept on life support for a number of days.

His family released a statement following his death.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.”

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

“Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

DMX broke into the mainstream music industry in the 1990s and early 2000s with hits including X Gon’ Give It To Ya, Where The Hood At? and Party Up.

He has released eight albums with his most recent released in 2015.

People from the music industry have paid their respects on social media.

Chance The Rapper wrote “Rest in Heaven” whilst Estelle wrote on Twitter “Way too sad”.

Way too sad. Thank you DMX. 🕊 — Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) April 9, 2021

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

Even though you had battles you TOUCHED so many through your MUSIC and when you would PRAY so many people FELT THAT! This is heavy for the HipHop family but your LEGACY LIVES ON & your SPIRIT. Continued Prayers for X family & friends for STRENGTH/HEALING🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZI9NI6Nslg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 9, 2021