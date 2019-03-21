R.Kelly has requested through his lawyer Steve Greenberg to be allowed travel on a private jet to Dubai next month for a series of concerts according to The Chicago Sun Times.

The performances would be the first since his arrest on sex abuse charges which involve four alleged victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17.

Kelly surrendered his passport last month and cannot leave the state without permission from court.

Lawyer Steve Greenberg said Kelly “needs to be able to work” and filed a motion today requesting Kelly be allowed travel to Dubai.

In the document, Greenberg says: “Before he was arrested Mr Kelly had signed a contract to perform between 3-5 shows in Dubai, UAE, in April 2019.

“He requests permission to travel to Dubai for the shows. While there he is supposed to meet with the Royal Family.”

Greenberg also says that Kelly has “struggled of late to pay his child support and other child related expenses” and that “denying him the opportunity to work would be a hardship on his children”.

He adds: “Beyond that, Mr Kelly fell behind on his studio rent and owes a judgement.”

