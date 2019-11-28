The Pussycat Dolls are set to go on tour for the first time in more than a decade.

The group, which helped launched the careers of Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Roberts, will play Dublin on April 5.

The US band have sold more than 54 million records worldwide and achieved eight UK top 10 singles.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar will all be in the line-up on the tour.

“I love all my girls so much and cannot wait to show you what we’ve got in store for you,” said Scherzinger.

“It’s been a long time coming but this feels like the perfect time to remind the world what it means to be a Pussycat Doll.”

“I’ve been working on making this reunion happen now for years, so I am very excited that the stars have aligned for the PCD reuninon,” said Robin Antin, founder of The Pussycat Dolls.

The band are set to preform on The X Factor on Saturday for their first television performance in 10 years.

The Don’t Cha singers will play the 3Arena on April 5 with tickets – from €50.20 – going on sale on December 1.