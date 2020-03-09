The spread of virus Covid-19 has caused speculation whether or not large events will go ahead in the coming months.

Large public gatherings in Italy and China have been curbed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus to their populations.

This afternoon, some St. Patrick’s Day events in Ireland have been cancelled, including one in Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

Music promoters MCD have released a statement regarding the Coronavirus ahead of Longitude this sumer.

Speaking to entertainment.ie, they said events are still going ahead.

“All shows and events are going ahead as planned. Like all sectors of the Irish business community and the wider general public throughout Ireland, we are continuing to monitor and implement the recommendations of the Government’s Department of Health and HSE (Health Service Executive).”

Longitude is set to take place on the July Bank Holiday weekend with Kendrick Lamar, Aitch, Mabel, Tyler The Creator and Da Baby among the acts to take to Marley Park.