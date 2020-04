Post Malone is set to hold a Nirvana tribute concert tomorrow night in aid of a Covid-19 charity.

Earlier this week, following a brief Instagram hiatus, the “Psycho” singer returned with a bathroom fit pic and the following message, “text me:) 817-270-6440.”

As it turns out, fans can get more information on the live-stream and the relief fund by texting the number. (it’s a US only number though so don’t waste your credit!)

You can tune in to the live-stream below at 11pm on April 24.