Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Waterford’s Toucan and their new track ‘Another Lover’.

TOUCAN are the explosive ten-piece funk-pop band blasting out a blend of feel-good, contagiously funky hits. Leading the group is Irish songwriter Conor Clancy and with a team of top performers from brass to keys behind him, their sold-out shows have proven them to be an absolute must-see.

Since releasing their debut EP they’ve racked up over one million streams. The single “We Fell for Miles” peaked at #1 in the iTunes rock charts, the Top 30 in the singles charts, and sustained the Top 10 in Spotify’s ‘Ireland Viral 50’. The song has since been added to over 20,000 playlists and has received major radio play in Ireland, and across the UK, Australia, and North America.

‘Another Lover’ is one of the tracks featured on the new E.P. ‘So Easy To Love You’ released this week. The band will play at the Academy in Dublin on December 5th.

