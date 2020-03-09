Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is The City and Us and their new single ‘Just For You’.

The City and Us is an Irish four-piece made up of Elva Trill, Mark Hogan, Stephen Youster and Stephen Reilly who are beginning to make their mark on the Irish and UK music scene. Their sound is a mixture of Indie, Rock, Pop and Synth.

Formed in late 2016, the band made their live debut opening for Keywest in The Olympia Theatre Dublin on March 31st 2017 and released their debut music video “Home” the following day notching up 30,000 views on Facebook within days of release. In June of 2017, they headlined their own show at the infamous Whelan’s of Dublin.

That night, they released another video – a cover of The Chainsmokers ‘Paris’. This time the instruments were an acoustic guitar and a table of cutlery and glasses filled with water. The cover received high praise, going as far as reaching the singer on the original track – Emily Warren – who has said she loved the creativity with which it was done.

After a busy 2019 writing and recording music and playing shows around Ireland, UK, Europe and Scandinavia , The City and Us are set for begin 2020 with a bang with the release of their new single “Just For You” and a headline show in Dublin’s Lost Lane.