Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is the 2 Johnnies and their new single ‘Dancing In My Kitchen’.

Within 12 hours of its release the song peaked at number 1 on the iTunes chart. The video was created remotely with the help of many fans and friends. The video features Daithí O Shea, Una Healy, Darren Conway and Podge Henry (from The Podge Cast). From Melbourne to Mullingar, thousands of The 2 Johnnies fans from all over the world applied to be a part of the video.

Johnny B says “The song is all about the way summer opens up the idea of having a party on a Tuesday night once summer comes, something that you’d never think of in winter”.

With 9 no. 1 singles, Ireland’s biggest podcast, sold out tours of Ireland, Australia and the USA, John O’Brien and John McMahon aka The 2 Johnnies are a cultural phenomenon and their latest single is just the thing to take us into the last leg of the Summer!

Trish & Shonagh caught up with the lads for this week’s Monday Music: