Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Tanjier and their latest single ‘Days’.

Tanjier are an indie-pop three-piece based in Dublin. While their last release, Crave, explored toxic relationships, Days is a sharp contrast.

Lead singer, Tommy’s girlfriend moved to Abu Dhabi in 2017 while Tommy stayed in Ireland to forge a career in music. The lyrics describes the first time his partner came home after being away for a few months.

‘As I’m currently in a long-distance relationship, it’s hard sometimes not to write songs about that. This song explores how great it is to spend time with your partner when you’ve been apart for months, but, on the flip-side, how awful the goodbye moments are. It’s probably the loneliest I’ve ever felt in my life – the first couple of hours after the first goodbye’, said Tommy.

The track was produced, mixed and mastered by Diffusion Lab (Soulé, Jafaris, Flynn).