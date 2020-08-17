Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Sophie Doyle Ryder and her song “Too Much”.

Sophie is a 17-year-old singer/songwriter from Malahide in Dublin who has drawn comparisons to Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Anne Marie.

Too Much is a heart-felt empowering song about a fresh breakup, she sings as if she were speaking to him: “I wrote the song about a relationship that was super one-sided. I felt like it was always me giving and always him taking.”

Sophie hopes that this song can help people explore their feelings of heartbreak and healing. The confusion and conflict of wanting to save a relationship but eventually feeling strong enough to stand up for themselves.

In a short 11 months Sophie has grown into her own style of music and has found her unique sound. 2019 saw Sophie release her debut track Mood. She has been dubbed as ‘One To Watch’ by a lot of music media and promoters.Sophie is very excited for her first headline show with MCD in Whelan’s (Upstairs) on 19th September.