Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Slaney and her latest single ‘Chameleon’.

Slaney grew up in the countryside near Tullow in Co. Carlow and she comes from a very musical background – her father Niall Power had an amazing career drumming for Bob Geldof, Westlife and many more.

Slaney began writing with songwriter and producer Michael Hopkins back in 2017 and the pair have continued to make music together ever since. She says ‘Chameleon’ is “about falling out of love with someone once you realise their true colours.”

You may recognise Slaney from some of her tv appearances. She appeared in last year’s Normal People as Sophie. She will also be appearing in Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi Foundation airing on Apple TV later this year.