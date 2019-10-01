Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is SIIGHTS and their new single ‘Shoulda Been’.

Hot off the back of their recent successful singles ‘Tell Me Lies’ & ‘Broke It Wiith Me’, which spent 9 weeks in Ireland’s Shazam ‘Top 10’ and 5 weeks in Spotify’s ‘Viral Top 50′ charts, duo SIIGHTS return with ‘Shoulda Been’.

Teaming up with UK label LAB records, ‘Shoulda Been’ is the first release from the Duo’s much-anticipated debut EP, scheduled for release early next year. Marking a new development in their sound & direction, ‘Shoulda Been’ depicts the nostalgic idealism sometimes experienced when reminiscing on a previous relationship. It questions how things could have turned out differently & how, with hindsight, you can see things in a new light.

SIIGHTS say, “Most people will look back on a heart-break & overthink what they could have done differently. The song is about someone you had a strong connection with but the relationship didn’t work out for whatever reason & knowing that we are probably not alone in that feeling.”

‘Shoulda Been’ features muted organic guitar riffs with a sound that could be likened to artists Chelsea Cutler, Sasha Sloan & Lauv. Since its release, the track has been added to Spotify’s New Music Friday UK & New Pop Revolution playlists, boosting their collective streams to over 3 Million!