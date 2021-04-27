Our Play Irish Track of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Róisín Ó with “Heart + Bones (Mark McCabe Remix).”

Following on from the success of its release in January, ‘Heart + Bones’ has been reimagined by internationally renowned Irish producer & remixer Mark McCabe.

Speaking about the collaboration Mark said: “I’m a big fan of Róisín – her voice comes from a really special place. When it was suggested that I remix this track it was a no brainer.”

Róisín commented: “I’ve been a huge fan of Marks for many years, hearing he wanted to collaborate with me was slightly surreal and I jumped at the chance. I really wore my heart on my sleeve when I wrote ‘Heart + Bones’ and I couldn’t have imagined anyone else doing the song such justice. Mark’s given it a new lease of life and I can’t wait to dance to it at a gig as soon as possible”.