Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Kilkenny’s Robert Grace with his new single ‘Fake Fine’.

Showcasing Robert’s skills as a songwriter and a performer in his own right, ‘Fake Fine’ sums up the trials and tribulations of living in the current climate. “The song is about pretending to be ok when you’re really not,” says Robert. “When everything is all an act. You might not even be in a bad situation but still, for some reason somethings not right and you’re trying to figure out what that something is.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An excellent live performer Robert has performed at Ireland’s biggest festivals Electric Picnic & Indiependence, plus aside from his own music, Robert has also developed into hugely in demand songwriter. Robert has co-written with some of the best-known songwriters in the UK including: Dan McDougall (The Wanted, The Shires), Blair MacKichan (Paloma Faith/Sia/Lily Allen), Phil Thornalley (Natalie Imbruglia/Pixie Lott) and Josh Wilkinson (One Direction / 5 seconds of Summer). His co-writes have accumulated in excess of 2m streams on Spotify.