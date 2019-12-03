Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Kilkenny’s Robert Grace and his new single “The Girl That Broke My Heart”.

His previous track “The Good Place” was added to the influential ‘Easy playlist’ on Spotify where his last three releases have clocked up over 750,000 streams. Robert has also performed to capacity crowds at Ireland’s biggest festivals Electric Picnic & Indiependence.

Robert has co-written with many of Irelands leading new acts including Ryan Mack, Josh Gray (recently signed to Concord Music), Stephanie Rainey, Wild Youth and 1000 Beasts. His co-writes have accumulated in excess of 2m streams on Spotify.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>