Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast is Pastiche and her latest single ‘Paraphernalia’.

It’s the third release from the 22-year-old Dubliner who has been compared to Robyn and Sigrid.

Paraphernalia is a full-on dark pop fantasy banger with energy, sass and badass basslines. Perfect for summer, this track is about longing for that crazy night out we all miss so much.

Off the back of her Hot Press Y&E series, Pastiche is set to announce her first headline show upstairs at Whelan’s Dublin November 11th 2021.