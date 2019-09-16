Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Moncrieff and his new single ‘Like I Do’.

Hailing from Tramore in Waterford, Moncrieff has already received strong airplay from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, and Beats 1, along with a 13 week stint on the European Border Breakers Chart with his first two opening singles. He will release his first body of work ‘The Early Hurts’ EP later this year.

Speaking about the new single, he says: “Like I Do tells the story of a break up with an ex-partner with brutal honesty and sincerity. It always feels promising and a relief to have that moment of clarity about love, Like I Do is turning up at your exes door far too late and trying to win them back out of the hands of their new lover. Sometimes break up songs have a habit of being told with images and metaphors to help round off the edges and soften the blow a bit for the other person, but most of the time in real life it doesn’t work this way… in my experience and I’m sure in many others, when you break up, there’s tears, grit and angry words… there’s bitterness as well as care and love that hovers around and that’s what “Like I Do” captures: real feelings, bad times.”