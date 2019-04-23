Our Play Irish Artist of the Week on Beat Breakfast with IASCA is Matt Taylor and his new single ‘Body’.

Matt Taylor is an Irish pop artist based in Brighton, who has been writing in the UK for the last few years, and has been fortunate to co-write tracks that have ultimately been picked up by Ariana Grande and Charli XCX.

He is now stepping in front of the mic himself, drawing influences from Julia Michaels, Tove Styrke and Max Martin. His music expresses sympathetic topics with unapologetically honest lyrics complimented by clear and captivating vocal melodies. Set alongside artists like Sigrid and Years & Years, Matt has used songs like ‘Cut You Off’ to demonstrate his ability to bring seamlessly written melodies back to pop music.

‘Body’, his latest single, peaked at number 10 in the singles charts in its first weekend, and is the next single from his upcoming EP out May 24th.