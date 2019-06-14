Our Play Irish Artist of the Week with IASCA is Keywest ft. Una Healy and their single ‘I’m Not Me Without You’.

The song is a double A-side with ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and will feature on their upcoming Marshall Records debut album ‘Ordinary Superhero’.

‘I’m Not Me Without You’ is an emotional duet which is about two people who realise they may be perfect for each other, but are too afraid to ask, even though they are going around in circles in their own lives.

The band’s debut album ‘The Message’ entered the top 20 in Ireland, second album ‘Joyland’ went to Number 1 in Ireland in 2015, third album ‘True North’ went to Number 3 in Ireland and they had a string of radio hits such as ‘Carousel’, ‘This Is Heartbreak’, ‘This Summer’, ‘Something Beautiful’ and ‘Cold Hands’. The band have sold out shows across Ireland, including three Dublin sell out shows at The Olympia Theatre, The Academy and Whelan’s, all within 10 months. In addition to sold out headline shows, the band has performed at festivals including British Summer Time, Country 2 Country and Country Music Week in London and Longitude and Electric Picnic festivals in Ireland. The band have recently completed a 13 date Irish, UK and European tour, which included a sold out 1,200 capacity O2 Academy Liverpool show.

Keywest are widely known for their explosive live performances. The four-piece Dublin based band comprises of Kav, Glover, Jimi and Harry. The band formed after being introduced during a trip to Los Angeles where they became friends. Starting out in Dublin, the band found the gig scene in Ireland very slow and began busking, taking their sound directly to the people of Ireland. Whilst honing their sound and style the band became famous and well known for busking on Shop Street in Galway and Grafton Street in Dublin.

Out now, ‘I’m Not Me Without You/Don’t Let Me Down’ are the latest tracks to be released from Keywest’s upcoming Marshall Records debut ‘Ordinary Superhero’, which is due for release on the 27 September 2019, with an Irish, UK and European tour to follow.